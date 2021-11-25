Left Menu

Indian Army gifts five workshop trucks to Nepal Army as grant assistance

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-11-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 19:02 IST
The Indian Army on Thursday gifted five workshop trucks to the Nepal Army as grant assistance to help upgrade its operation capacity and further strengthen bilateral defence ties.

Col. Amit Sharma, Military Attaché at the Indian Embassy, handed over the trucks to Brigadier General Krishna Dev Bhatta of the Nepal Army during a programme held at the Army headquarters here, according to a press release issued by the Nepal Army.

The trucks were handed over as per an agreement reached during the 13th meeting of the Nepal-India Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issues three years back, it said.

Such kind of assistance will further strengthen military ties between the two countries and also help significantly towards upgrading operation capacity of the Nepal Army, it said.

