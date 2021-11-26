Chhattisgarh HC denies relief to suspended IPS officer in disproportionate assets case

The Chhattisgarh High Court on Friday refused to grant interim relief to suspended Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) G P Singh in a disproportionate assets case. After hearing the application for interim relief in the case, the bench of Justice Rajani Dubey had reserved the order on November 16, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Amrito Das said.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had registered an FIR against Singh, a 1994-batch IPS officer, under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act on June 29, after preliminary findings into complaints that he had allegedly amassed disproportionate assets. The anti-graft agency had carried out searches at 15 locations linked to the officer from July 1 to July 3 and claimed to have discovered movable and immovable assets worth Rs 10 crore.

Based on the documents recovered during the raids, the Raipur police had also registered a case on charges of sedition and promoting enmity against Singh, who was suspended on July 5.

Singh in July had filed separate writ petitions in the high court challenging both the cases and also sought interim relief. The HC had on July 23 dismissed the applications for interim relief in both the cases, citing that “the petitioner has not filed bail application under section 438 of the CrPC for grant of anticipatory bail. Therefore, grant of protection would override the provisions of section 438 of the CrPC.'' Against the court order, Singh had moved a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court, which was also dismissed on October 1, Das said.

Subsequently, Singh again filed an application in the high court seeking interim relief and to quash the FIR registered by the two agencies, contending that it was lodged on account of bias against him with mala fide intention. The high court in its order said, “as communicated by Additional Advocate General in his reply to the interim application that the petitioner neither appeared before the investigating agency, nor replied to any notice or letter issued by it and not co-operated with the investigating agency, which shows that the petitioner is running from pillar to post with ill-intent.'' The court has asked the state to file its reply within four weeks, Das said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)