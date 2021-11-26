Left Menu

France postpones mandatory vaccination for healthworkers in Carribean following riots

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-11-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 22:08 IST
France will postpone a deadline for mandatory vaccination of health workers in the French Caribbean until the end of the year, the health ministry said on Friday, following anti-vaccination riots in Guadeloupe and Martinique. "While the law of the Republic must by applied in all French departments, its implementation must be adapted to the health and social situation of these two territories," the ministry said in a statement.

Protests against COVID-19 restrictions in the French territory of Martinique intensified on Thursday after rioters injured police officers, attacked journalists and set fire to the state representative's residence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

