Andhra Pradesh CM to raise Polavaram, other issues in coming parliament session

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with his party MPs to discuss strategy on various issues that will be raised in a parliament session, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Friday. Ahead of the Parliament session, beginning from November 29, the Chief Minister directed the MPs to raise the Polavaram issue regarding the project cost escalation to Rs 55,657 crore and get it approved by the Centre.

The state government had spent Rs 2104 crore on the project, which needs to be reimbursed by the Centre and told to stress on the power, irrigation and water components of the Polavaram project, the release read. He said that "six main issues that were discussed in the recent Southern Zonal Council meet need to be raised in both houses."

Besides Polavaram, the MPs should also raise the issue of the National Food Security Act and its irrational selection of beneficiaries, it said. The Chief Minister reminded the MPs that the Centre was yet to pay arrears of Rs 1703 crore to Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation, apart from Rs 4976.51 crore under the Employment Guarantee scheme.

He said that post bifurcation, Telangana state had utilised power from Andhra Pradesh and left dues of Rs 6112 crore and instructed the MPs to stress on the issue and get it cleared with interest. Regarding resource gap funding, the Chief Minister said that it was Rs 22,948 crore during the bifurcation, but only Rs 4117.89 crore.

According to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report, the gap is about Rs 16,078.76 crore, if arrears of employees PF is added it would be Rs 22,948.76 crores. He said to take up the issue of placing a cut on the current loans, in the name of over borrowings which were taken by the previous government.

He appealed to the MPs to speak on recent flood damage in the state and seek Rs 1000 crore as immediate relief. Speaking further, he asked them to raise the BC Census, Privatisation of Visakha Steel Plant, Disha Bill, and urge the Centre to provide financial assistance in building basic infrastructure in Jagananna Colonies.

He also told them to extend support to the farmers' demand on the MSP Bill. The Chief Minister reiterated that every issue they raise is on behalf of the people, fighting for a good cause and suggested being careful with every step. He said that all the MPs should work collectively for the state. (ANI)

