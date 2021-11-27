PM Modi wishes Prahlad Joshi on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on his birthday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on his birthday. PM Modi tweeted, "Birthday wishes to Shri Pralhad Joshi Ji. He is blessed with great organisation skills as well as administrative abilities. He is making noteworthy efforts towards modernising the coal and mines sector, and towards boosting Parliamentary productivity. Praying for his long life."
Meanwhile, PM Modi will chair a meet on the situation relating to COVID-19 and vaccination with top government officials today at 10.30 am. Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi is the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines since May 30, 2019. He is a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha representing the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency. (ANI)
