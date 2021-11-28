Shashi Tharoor led Parliamentary panel summons Facebook India officials over safeguarding citizen rights

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology (IT) has summoned representatives of Facebook on November 29 and will hear the views of representatives of Facebook India on the subject, with special emphasis on protecting citizens' rights and women's safety in digital social/online news media platforms. "To hear the views of representatives Of Facebook India on the subject safeguarding citizens rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space," the committee agenda read.

The committee will also hear from officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology regarding the protection of the rights of citizens and prevent misuse of social/online news media platforms with special emphasis on women's safety in the digital space. The committee will also be discussing submissions made by Facebook whistleblower Sophie who submitted several allegations against social media giant Facebook and its political sophisticated attempt to influence Delhi 2020 assembly elections.

Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor is the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee for Information and technology. (ANI)

