Do not panic, it is being tracked, checked regularly: CM Bommai on Omicron

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Monday asked people not to panic about the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', and suggested them to follow covid precautionary measures strictly. "People should not be afraid of the new COVID-19 variant. It is being tracked and checked regularly," the chief minister said.

The government is taking strict measures to prevent new variant. The city airport is tightened with precautionary measures and the students coming from Kerala are being advised to take a covid-19 negative report, Bommai said. Speaking further, the chief minister said the districts have been instructed to avoid gatherings. The state government is also constantly in touch with experts and with the Central government from time to time.

Asked about the possibility for a covid booster dose for state people, Bommai said "it should be directed by the Central government. The action will be taken according to Centre's guidelines." The chief minister further made it clear that there is no proposal of lockdown in front of the government, he has only been advised to keep a close watch on schools. (ANI)

