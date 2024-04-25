Left Menu

Opposition Leader in Kerala files complaint with EC against Delhi Lt Governor for meeting church leaders

VD Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, on Thursday, wrote to the Election Commission urging to take action against Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for allegedly visiting various heads of churches in the state to 'lure' them to take a stance in favour of the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

ANI | Updated: 25-04-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 15:27 IST
Congress leader and Kerala LoP VD Satheesan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan on Thursday wrote to the Election Commission urging action against Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for allegedly visiting various heads of churches in the southern State to 'lure' them to take a stance in favour of the BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. "I am writing to invite your attention to the blatant violation of the model code of conduct by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena by visiting various church heads in Kerala to lure them to take a stance in favour of the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," Satheesan wrote in his letter to the ECI.

"It is learned that Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala, requested an audience with the heads of the Syro Malabar Church, Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church, Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, and others. As per reports, leaders of some of the churches have declined to meet the Lieutenant Governor," Satheesan said. The LoP pointed out that the governor is a constitutional head of the state and is restricted from involving in any political activity.

"However, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor visiting various church heads in Kerala just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to garner votes for the BJP is a blot on democracy and its founding values. I, therefore, request your good self to initiate urgent action on the blatant violation of the model code of conduct by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena," he said. All 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala go to the polls on April 26.

Recently BJP has been reaching out to the politically significant Christian communities with Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself meeting leaders of its various denominations. BJP has not been able to win a seat from the state in the Lok Sabha elections till now.

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front have traditionally won elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

