Iran must engage constructively to save nuclear deal - Macron

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-11-2021 02:25 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 02:25 IST
Iran must engage constructively in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, French President Emmanuel Macron told his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi by phone on Monday.
As talks to save the deal got under way in Vienna, Macron "stressed the need for Iran to engage constructively ... so discussions can allow a quick return to the accord," Macron's office said in a statement after the call.
