Left Menu

Iran must engage constructively to save nuclear deal - Macron

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-11-2021 02:25 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 02:25 IST
Iran must engage constructively to save nuclear deal - Macron
  • Country:
  • France

Iran must engage constructively in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, French President Emmanuel Macron told his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi by phone on Monday.

As talks to save the deal got under way in Vienna, Macron "stressed the need for Iran to engage constructively ... so discussions can allow a quick return to the accord," Macron's office said in a statement after the call.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
2
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
3
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021