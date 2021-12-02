Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion in LS seeking compensation for farmers, people affected by TN rains

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to "discuss damage followed by the heavy floods as well as excessive rainfall in Tamil Nadu and to direct the government to announce compensation of Rs 4,626 crore flood relief for affected farmers and people who lost their property". In his letter to Secretary-General of the Lower House, Tagore said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: To discuss damage followed by the heavy floods as well as excessive rainfall in the state of Tamil Nadu and when no Union cabinet minister visited and to direct the Government to announce compensation of Rs 4.626 crore flood relief for affected farmers and people who lost their property".

Last week, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhawan in Chennai. Stalin briefed the Governor about the rain situation and ongoing relief and restoration work in the rain-affected areas in the state. Meanwhile, the winter session of Parliament commenced on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

