Death toll in cylinder blast rises to seven

With one more person dying of injuries during the building collapse that occurred after a gas cylinder blast in Salem, the death toll rose to seven on Thursday. Five people were killed and 12 others injured in the explosion resulting in the collapse of three adjacent houses on November 23. The sixth person died on November 25 while the seventh -- 47-year-old Murugan died early today. He got injured after getting trapped in the debris, police said.

