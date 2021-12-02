Karnataka CM meets three union ministers

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday called on three Union ministers, including Mansukh Mandaviya, and discussed state issues. Bommai, who reached the national capital on Thursday to attend a private event, met Health Minister Mandaviya, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as well as Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju in Parliament House. Member of Parliament from Haveri constituency Shivakumar Udasi and state principal secretary Manjunath Prasad were also present during the meeting.

