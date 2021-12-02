Left Menu

Constable killed in road mishap in Kota

Bharat Singh was on his way to Sultanpur to collect some records from Sultanpur Police Station on Wednesday night, when around 9 pm he rammed his bike into a truck, Digod police station SHO Ramesh Singh said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 02-12-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 15:54 IST
Constable killed in road mishap in Kota
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Rajasthan police constable, posted at Digod Police Station was killed after he drove his motorcycle into a truck's rear, police here on Thursday said. The incident took place late night Wednesday on NH - 52, Itawa - Khatoli route. The deceased was identified as Bharat Singh (28), a resident of Sakatpura, Kota and was posted at Digod police station of the district. Police said it handed over his body to his family members after post mortem on Thursday morning. A case of negligent driving was filed against the truck driver, who fled the spot leaving his vehicle behind -- which was later seized, they said. Bharat Singh was on his way to Sultanpur to collect some records from Sultanpur Police Station on Wednesday night, when around 9 pm he rammed his bike into a truck, Digod police station SHO Ramesh Singh said. Initial investigation revealed that the truck driving ahead applied sudden brakes causing the motorbike to ram into it, he said.

Bharat Singh had joined Rajasthan police around five years ago and had been serving in Digod police station for around a year, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021