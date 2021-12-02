Attacker wounds two policewomen with sword in western France -police

A man dressed like a ninja attacked and wounded two policewomen with a sword in Cherbourg in northwestern France on Thursday before being shot and captured, a police spokeswoman said. She said there were no immediate signs that the assailant had a terrorist motive.

She said the attacker had stolen a vehicle and caused an accident, after which he assaulted two policewomen who had been called to the scene, wounding one in the face and the other in the chin. The assailant was shot three times by other police officers and was hospitalised in serious condition.

