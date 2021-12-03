Left Menu

Rape case booked against man for sexually exploiting woman

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-12-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 21:52 IST
Hyderabad, Dec 3 (PTI): A case on charges of rape was registered against a man who allegedly refused to marry a woman he sexually abused, police said here on Friday.

The man, who works at a pub, was in a love with the woman who was his colleague in the past, and he sexually exploited her, they said.

He had promised to marry her but was now allegedly avoiding her, the police said.

The woman complained on Thursday and he was booked, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

