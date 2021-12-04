Left Menu

J-K: Man held for raping girl after promising to marry her

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-12-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 00:54 IST
J-K: Man held for raping girl after promising to marry her
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday night for allegedly raping a girl after promising to marry her, officials said.

A case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged at Reasi police station.

A medical examination of the girl was conducted and her statement was also recorded before a judicial magistrate, the officials said.

Reasi SSP Shailender Singh constituted a special team headed by a sub-inspector rank officer and sent to Jammu to arrest the accused.

The accused was arrested and further investigation into the case was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
2
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
3
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
4
A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021