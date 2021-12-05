Left Menu

Centre ensured immediate response to border incursions: Shah

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 05-12-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 11:26 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Centre has ensured a prompt response to any incursion on the country's borders.

Speaking on the occasion of the BSF's 57th Raising Day celebrations here, the minister also said it is the government's commitment to provide the world's best technology to the force.

Shah said India is developing anti-drone technology and it will soon be provided to the security forces.

Drones and unidentified flying objects have been sighted along the sensitive border with Pakistan post the 2019 abrogation of Article 370, according to central security agencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

