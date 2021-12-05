Left Menu

2 held for 'assaulting' woman worker of spinning mill in Coimbatore

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 05-12-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 16:00 IST
2 held for 'assaulting' woman worker of spinning mill in Coimbatore
representational image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people, including the HR manager of a spinning mill in the city were arrested on Sunday for 'assaulting' a woman worker recently for allegedly refusing to report for work.

The arrest comes after a video of the assault on the 18-year-old woman went viral. The police conducted an inquiry and found that the victim, hailing from Jharkhand, was working at the mill in Saravanampatti and staying at its ladies hostel.

Further investigation revealed that the HR manager of the mill and warden of the hostel had assaulted the woman, a few days ago, for refusing to go to work.

A case was registered against the both and they were arrested, police said adding investigations are on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021