Left Menu

Maha: Undertrial escapes from Nagpur hospital, caught within hours

An undertrial prisoner in a murder case escaped from the Government Medical College and Hospital GMCH here early on Sunday while undergoing treatment, but was caught again in few hours, police said.The undertrial, identified as Sonu alias Shoeb Khan Babbu Khan 40, is facing a trial in a July 2020 murder case.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-12-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 22:36 IST
Maha: Undertrial escapes from Nagpur hospital, caught within hours
  • Country:
  • India

An undertrial prisoner in a murder case escaped from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here early on Sunday while undergoing treatment, but was caught again in few hours, police said.

The undertrial, identified as Sonu alias Shoeb Khan Babbu Khan (40), is facing a trial in a July 2020 murder case. Police had arrested Khan in July last year and since then he has been in jail. For the last few months, he was suffering from tongue cancer. As his condition was deteriorating, the jail authorities shifted him to the GMCH for treatment, an official from Ajni police station said. He was undergoing oral chemotherapy, he said. ''On Sunday morning, Khan walked up to to the toilet citing that he wanted to attend nature's call. But soon he escaped from the hospital. When the police guards learnt about it, they alerted the control room,'' the official said. Police personnel launched a search and finally caught Khan in cotton market area near railway station in the city and arrested him within eight hours, he added. An offence under IPC section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) was registered against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021