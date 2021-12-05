Maha: FIR filed against doctor couple after death of patient

Left Menu

A doctor couple from Latur in Maharashtra was booked by the police on the orders of a local court for negligence after a 27-year-old woman allegedly died during surgery at their hospital in October last year, police said on Sunday.

A doctor couple from Latur in Maharashtra was booked by the police on the orders of a local court for negligence after a 27-year-old woman allegedly died during surgery at their hospital in October last year, police said on Sunday. The accused are identified as Dr Vikrant Suryawanshi and his wife Dr Shweta Suryawanshi, police sub-inspector Sandip Karad told PTI. The deceased is identified as Revati Gavkare who was brought to the hospital run by the Suryawanshis in Latur after she fractured her shoulder bone, a complaint filed by the deceased's father stated.

As per the complaint, Gavkare was advised minor surgery. She was taken to the operation theatre on the night of October 6, 2020, and given anaesthesia. However, she never regained consciousness and the doctors announced that she had died. When the victim's father approached the MIDC police station to register a case, the police registered only an accidental death case telling him that the FIR would be registered as per the report of the medical board, the complaint said.

The complainant approached the court after police failed to register a case despite a report by the Medical Board.

Following the order of the court of the judicial magistrate, MIDC police registered a case against the doctor couple on Friday under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

