Palestinian killed after ramming car into West Bank checkpoint: Israeli ministry

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager who rammed a car into a military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank early on Monday, seriously injuring an Israeli guard, Israel's defence ministry said.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-12-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 12:21 IST
Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager who rammed a car into a military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank early on Monday, seriously injuring an Israeli guard, Israel's defence ministry said. There was no immediate Palestinian comment on the incident, which occurred at a roadblock between Israel and the central West Bank, near the city of Tulkarem.

The injured Israeli guard was being treated at Sheba Medical Center, in Tel Aviv, and was expected to survive, the defence ministry said in a statement. The alleged Palestinian attacker was 16 years old, it added.

Violence has simmered in the West Bank, part of territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war and that Palestinians seek for a future state, since U.S.-sponsored peace talks broke down in 2014.

