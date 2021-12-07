Government school teacher booked for molesting Class 8 girl in Rajasthan

A government school teacher has been booked for allegedly molesting a Class 8 student in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

Phulia police station SHO Rampal said the girl who lives in the school hostel told her family members that the teacher molested her on December 2.

The family members and villagers reached the school on Tuesday and demanded action against the accused.

A case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act has been registered against the teacher.

The teacher has not been arrested yet.

