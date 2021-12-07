Ex-UN investigator of Khashoggi killing says Paris arrest could be "breakthrough"

Agnes Callamard, the head of Amnesty International who led a United Nations investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, on Tuesday said that the arrest of a suspect in Paris could be a breakthrough.

"If it is indeed the same person as that named by various sanctions lists and my report, then he was at the consulate residence [where Khashoggi was killed] at the time", she said in a tweet.

