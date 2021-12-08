Left Menu

CDS Chopper crash: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits CDS Bipin Rawat's residence

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the residence of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat in New Delhi, after an Army helicopter carrying him along with senior defence officers crashed near Coonor in Tamil Nadu this afternoon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 16:16 IST
Rajnath Singh visits CDS Bipin Rawat's residence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the residence of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat in New Delhi, after an Army helicopter carrying him along with senior defence officers crashed near Coonor in Tamil Nadu this afternoon. The Indian Air Force confirmed that CDS Rawat was on- board an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter that met with an accident earlier today between Coimbatore and Sulur.

Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the incident and the government is Government to issue a statement in Parliament on the crash. The IAF has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

CDS Rawat was accomanied by his wife and senior defence officials were also on-board the chopper. Rescue and relief operations are underway said sources. (ANI)

