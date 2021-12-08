Left Menu

India's defence chief, 12 others killed in chopper crash

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:26 IST
(Pictures Source: locals involved in search and rescue) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Defence Chief Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other people were killed after a military helicopter they were travelling in crashed in southern India on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said. Rawat, 63, was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in late 2019.

The accident took place around noon near the town of Coonoor, and the dead include four crew members of the Mi-17V5 helicopter, the Air Force said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

