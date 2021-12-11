Left Menu

Pushkar Singh Dhami meets daughters of CDS General Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat in Haridwar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the daughters of late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat - Kritika and Tarini, at VIP Ghat in Haridwar on Saturday afternoon.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 11-12-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 15:56 IST
Pushkar Singh Dhami meets daughters of CDS General Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat in Haridwar
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met daughters of late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat - Kritika and Tarini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the daughters of late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat - Kritika and Tarini, at VIP Ghat in Haridwar on Saturday afternoon. Daughters of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat immersed the ashes of their parents in the Ganga in Haridwar on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier in the morning today, daughters of CDS General Rawat, Kritika and Tarini, collected the ashes of their parents from Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment and reached Haridwar to immerse them in the Ganges. The two performed the last rites of their parents on Friday.

CDS General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were among the 13 persons killed in a helicopter crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8. General Bipin Rawat was cremated side by side on the same pyre with his wife Madhulika Rawat with full military honours at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021