SC designates several retired HC judges, advocates as senior advocates

The Supreme Court has designated seven retired High Court Chief Justices, judges and 18 advocates-on-record (AoR)/advocates as senior advocates. The decision was taken at a meeting of the full court of the Supreme Court held on December 8.

The apex court has conferred senior advocate designation to these retired High Court judges -- Dr JN Bhatt (Gujarat/ Patna), Surendra Kumar (Allahabad), SK Gangele (Madhya Pradesh), Vinod Prasad (Allahabad/ Orissa), L Narasimha Reddy (Andhra Pradesh/ Patna), AIS Cheema (Bombay), and Noushad Ali (Andhra Pradesh). The AoRs, advocates who have been conferred the senior gown are Ravi Prakash Mehrotra, S Narasimha Bhatt, Dr Krishan Singh Chauhan, Vishwajit Singh, Devendra Nath Goburdhun, Vijay Panjwani, Pradeep Kumar Dey, Annam DN Rao, Rachana Srivastava, Anil Kumar Sangal, Rajiv Nanda, Arunabha Chowdhury, Ravindra Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Manoj Goel, Yadavilli Prabhakara Rao, G Umapathy and P Niroop. (ANI)

