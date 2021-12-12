Pushkar Singh Dhami lays foundation stone of various development schemes at Pauri Garhwal

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday laid the foundation stone of various development schemes near a Government College in Pauri Garhwal.

Uttarakhand Assembly elections will be held in 2022.

Yesterday, Dhami chaired a meeting with officials over various developmental projects in Dehradun at his office. (ANI)

