Delhi govt forms panel to probe Bhalswa landfill fire incident

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on Monday had claimed that a massive fire engulfed a large portion of the Bhalswa landfill.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 14:56 IST

  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai formed a three-member committee on Tuesday to probe a fire incident at north Delhi's Bhalswa landfill, officials said.

The panel will try to ascertain the reason behind the fire and fix accountability. It has been asked to submit a report in two days, an official said.

Senior Environment Engineer D K Singh will head the panel, he said.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on Monday had claimed that a massive fire engulfed a large portion of the Bhalswa landfill. He claimed that piles of garbage fell down around the landfill causing inconvenience to the residents and polluting the environment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

