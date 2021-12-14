Delhi govt forms panel to probe Bhalswa landfill fire incident

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai formed a three-member committee on Tuesday to probe a fire incident at north Delhi's Bhalswa landfill, officials said.

The panel will try to ascertain the reason behind the fire and fix accountability. It has been asked to submit a report in two days, an official said.

Senior Environment Engineer D K Singh will head the panel, he said.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on Monday had claimed that a massive fire engulfed a large portion of the Bhalswa landfill. He claimed that piles of garbage fell down around the landfill causing inconvenience to the residents and polluting the environment.

