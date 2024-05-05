Left Menu

Found Dead: Missing Woman Discovered in Kerala

A woman's body was discovered in an unoccupied house in Payyannur, Kerala. A caretaker was also found hanging nearby. Police suspect murder-suicide, with the caretaker being entrusted with the house while the owners were away. The woman had been missing since Saturday. CCTV footage shows her entering the area. The investigation aims to determine the motive behind both deaths.

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 05-05-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 19:55 IST
A 38-year-old woman, who was reported missing, was found dead at a house near Payyannur here, police said on Sunday.

Anila, a Mathamangalam resident, who was missing since Saturday evening was found dead in the house whose owner was away on a family trip.

Meanwhile, police found the caretaker of the house, Shiju, hanging at his mother's home, around 22 km away.

Police suspect it to be a case of murder-suicide.

The owner had entrusted Shiju to look after the house and their dog while they were on the trip.

''But as Shiju was unavailable over phone, a relative of the owner went to the house and found the woman dead and informed us,'' police said. Police have found the CCTV visuals of the woman reaching the locality.

They are yet to ascertain the reason behind the deaths.

