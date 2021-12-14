Left Menu

Man gets 10 yrs imprisonment for raping minor

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 14-12-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 16:28 IST
A local court on Tuesday sentenced a man to ten years rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl about four years ago.

He was tried under POCSO Act and the district and session judge P N Pandey sentenced the man for raping a minor girl in a village under Pipratand police station limit in January, 2018 when she was out of her home.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10000 on him and ordered that he will undergo six additional months in jail if he failed to pay the money. PTI COR BS KK KK KK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

