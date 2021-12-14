Man gets 10 yrs imprisonment for raping minor

A local court on Tuesday sentenced a man to ten years rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl about four years ago.

He was tried under POCSO Act and the district and session judge P N Pandey sentenced the man for raping a minor girl in a village under Pipratand police station limit in January, 2018 when she was out of her home.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10000 on him and ordered that he will undergo six additional months in jail if he failed to pay the money. PTI COR BS KK KK KK

