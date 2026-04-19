Justice Pursued: Two Arrested Under POCSO Act
Two men, Sumanth and Navaneeth, have been arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in Dharmasthala. They reportedly lured a 15-year-old girl on the pretext of an outing and assaulted her. The police are investigating, and the minor is receiving support.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:15 IST
- Country:
- India
In a serious criminal case, two men have been arrested under the POCSO Act concerning the alleged sexual assault of a minor in Dharmasthala, local police officials reported on Sunday.
The accused, identified as Sumanth, 28, and Navaneeth, 26, are accused of taking a 15-year-old girl to a secluded area on April 16 under the guise of an outing, where they allegedly assaulted her.
Following a formal complaint, the Dharmasthala police swiftly registered a case and apprehended the two men. Authorities confirmed that the victim has been given necessary support as further investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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