Libyan Foreign Minister receives credentials of Qatar's Ambassador

HE the Foreign Minister wished HE the new Ambassador success in performing his duties and for the bilateral relations further development and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tripoli | Updated: 14-12-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 17:04 IST
While receiving the credentials, she expressed her thanks and appreciation to the State of Qatar, the government, and people for their permanent support and assistance to their brothers in Libya and their commitment to the security and stability for the State of Libya.
HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Libya Najla El Mangoush received a copy of the credentials of HE Khalid Mohammed Zabin Al Dosari as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary for the State of Qatar to the State of Libya.

While receiving the credentials, she expressed her thanks and appreciation to the State of Qatar, the government, and people for their permanent support and assistance to their brothers in Libya and their commitment to the security and stability for the State of Libya.

(With Inputs from APO)

