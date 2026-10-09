Indian Parliamentary delegation continued its participation in 153rd IPU Assembly in Tanzania

The Indian Parliamentary Delegation led by Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, continued its participation in the 153rd IPU Assembly in Arusha, Tanzania, on the fourth day of the Assembly. Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, and Members of the Delegation attended the debate on the emergency item, “Urgent parliamentary action to address climate-related disasters and strengthen resilience in the Himalayan region and other vulnerable regions”, which was proposed by Nepal and adopted on the third day of the 153rd Assembly of the IPU.

The Indian Delegation also attended the continuation of the General Debate on the theme “Enhancing good governance and empowering communities through inclusivity, trust and opportunities for all”. Anurag Singh Thakur, MP, Lok Sabha, participated in the debate on the aforesaid emergency item and spoke in its support, placing on record India’s point of view. He thereafter participated in the meeting of the Bureau of the Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights and conveyed the position of the Indian Parliament on the future subject items to be considered by the Committee for presentation of a resolution to a future Assembly.

He also attended the meeting of the said Standing Committee and contributed to the adoption of the Resolution. Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra attended the meeting of the Standing Committee on United Nations Affairs and participated in the panel discussion on “The UN machinery for conflict prevention and resolution: How does it work?”. He also attended the hearing with the candidates for the position of IPU President, ahead of the election scheduled for 09 October 2026, the last day of the 153rd IPU Assembly in Arusha, Tanzania.

Lata Wankhede, MP, Lok Sabha, attended the meeting of the Standing Committee on Sustainable Development and participated in the panel discussion on “Artificial intelligence and the future of work”. The Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha, attended the meeting of the Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments (ASGP) and participated in the informal discussion group connected with the General Debate on “How is Parliament funded, and what are the processes for allocating and approving the budget?”. The Secretary-General apprised the participants of the budgetary processes of the Indian Parliament.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives of Australia, Milton Dick, was declared elected today, the 9th October 2026, as the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union at the 153rd IPU Assembly held in Arusha, United Republic of Tanzania. Immediately after the announcement of the result, Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha and other Members of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation to Arusha personally congratulated him and wished him a successful tenure as the President of the IPU. (ANI)