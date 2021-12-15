Left Menu

Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry report released

“I want to acknowledge the courage of survivors who told their stories to the Royal Commission, and the work of the Commission in producing its report,” Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti said today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 15-12-2021 08:20 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 08:20 IST
Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry report released
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government has today released the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry report and is starting work on developing a new, independent, survivor-focused redress system.

"I want to acknowledge the courage of survivors who told their stories to the Royal Commission, and the work of the Commission in producing its report," Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti said today.

"This report tells us what happened, now comes the work of addressing many years of avoidable harm."

A new redress system will be developed to help implement the recommendations made by the Royal Commission, alongside those who have been affected, their representatives and communities.

"The Government has listened to the concerns expressed by survivors and we acknowledge the Royal Commission's findings that there have been failings in the Crown's approach to providing redress. We are therefore making an immediate and clear commitment to change," Public Service Minister Chris Hipkins said.

"The new system will be designed from the ground up in collaboration with Māori, who were heavily over-represented in state and faith-based care. The collaborative design will also be guided by the views of survivors and key communities, including Pacific peoples and disabled people.

"The Government is moving on this now, before the Royal Commission finishes its other investigations, because we want to minimise delays for survivors who are waiting for their claims to be resolved. We are conscious of the age and ill-health of many of the survivors who suffered abuse at a time when care was heavily institutionalised.

"The Royal Commission has flagged areas where urgent action is needed before a new system is in place, such as advance payments for older or terminally ill survivors. They will be prioritised," Chris Hipkins said.

"Survivors of abuse, and others involved with current redress arrangements, will have many questions about how the new system will work in practice. These will be answered as the detail of the new system is worked out.

"Today it is important to signal this Government's intention to introduce a new, independent system, so that survivors can have confidence that their concerns expressed to the Royal Commission have been heard and will be acted on."

Early next year, discussions will begin with key interested parties on options for how the collaborative design process could work, before the detailed design process begins in mid-2022.

The aim is for final decisions about the new system to be made by Cabinet around mid-2023, with the new system to be introduced soon after that.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021