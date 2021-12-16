Syrian soldier killed in Israeli missile attack on southern area - state media
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 16-12-2021 05:38 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 05:38 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Syrian air defences confronted an Israeli missile attack targeting the southern area and a Syrian soldier was killed, state news agency (SANA) said on Thursday citing a military source.
The air defences downed most of the missiles, and the attack caused some material losses, SANA added.
