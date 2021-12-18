Left Menu

Red sanders seized from a warehouse near Chennai

The contraband was covertly kept ready to export unlawfully abroad in two or three days from the godown which is close to the Chennai Port, Sundar Rao said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-12-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 19:44 IST
Red sanders seized from a warehouse near Chennai
  • Country:
  • India

A red sanders smuggler was arrested near here and 170 logs of red sanders, weighing about 2,086 kg and valued at over Rs.1.5 crore, were seized from a godown at Vichoor, an industrial area near Chennai, a top official of the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force said on Saturday. Meda Sundar Rao, Superintendent of Police, Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force of Andhra Pradesh, here said that based on the disclosures of the arrested smuggler near here on Friday, a special Task Force team raided the warehouse located in Tamil Nadu last evening. The contraband was covertly kept ready to export unlawfully abroad in two or three days from the godown which is close to the Chennai Port, Sundar Rao said. A search is on for two persons who were managing the godown from where the logs were recovered.

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021