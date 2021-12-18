Red sanders seized from a warehouse near Chennai

A red sanders smuggler was arrested near here and 170 logs of red sanders, weighing about 2,086 kg and valued at over Rs.1.5 crore, were seized from a godown at Vichoor, an industrial area near Chennai, a top official of the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force said on Saturday. Meda Sundar Rao, Superintendent of Police, Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force of Andhra Pradesh, here said that based on the disclosures of the arrested smuggler near here on Friday, a special Task Force team raided the warehouse located in Tamil Nadu last evening. The contraband was covertly kept ready to export unlawfully abroad in two or three days from the godown which is close to the Chennai Port, Sundar Rao said. A search is on for two persons who were managing the godown from where the logs were recovered.