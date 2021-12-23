Left Menu

NSG called after 1 person dies, 4 injured in Ludhiana Court Complex blast

A team of National Security Guard has been called in connection with Ludhiana District Court Complex explosion on Thursday, informed Local Police officials.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 23-12-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 16:59 IST
Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar talks about District Court Complex explosion (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of National Security Guard has been called in connection with Ludhiana District Court Complex explosion on Thursday, informed Local Police officials. "Bomb disposal squad is at the site. Police conducting a search at the Court complex. A team of NSG is also coming here," said Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police.

"The identity of a possible suspect, whose body was found at the explosion site, is being ascertained. Other 4, injured in the incident, are in stable condition," he added. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from Punjab on the explosion, said sources.

The explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex on Thursday. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

