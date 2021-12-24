Guj: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for rape of minor girl

A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court here on Friday for raping an eight-year-old girl in Vapi town of Gujarat in 2017.

Shatrughan Chaudhary (29) was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by the special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court took into account medical evidence and the girl's testimony while convicting Chaudhary, said public prosecutor Anil Tripathy.

Judge M R Shah also ordered payment of Rs 7 lakh to the family members of the girl under the victim compensation scheme.

On September 16, 2017, Chaudhary visited the girl's house when her father was away. He knew the girl's father.

He persuaded the girl, who was playing outside her house, to go with him, took her to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her. She managed to get back home. Her mother took her to a hospital in Daman where she was operated upon.

Her father then lodged a complaint with Vapi town police station following which the accused was arrested.

