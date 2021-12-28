Left Menu

Man involved in smuggling of 52 kg heroin, held

PTI | Kapurthala | Updated: 28-12-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 23:24 IST
Man involved in smuggling of 52 kg heroin, held
  • India

The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested a man who was allegedly involved in smuggling of 52 kg heroin which was seized by the Jammu and Kashmir Police last month.

The accused was identified as Happy alias Gabbar of Mehtabgarh in Kapurthala.

Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said the 52 kg heroin consignment, which was being pushed from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab, was intercepted by the union territory’s police on November 24.

The Jammu police last month had recovered 52 kg heroin from a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. It was being smuggled to Punjab.

Khakh said acting on specific information, police set up a checkpoint at Nadala road near Tajpur -Kapurthala road for checking of vehicles.

During checking, police arrested a person for possessing 100 gram heroin.

During preliminary investigation, the person allegedly confessed to his involvement in the 52 kg heroin consignment which was being pushed to Punjab.

The narcotics were smuggled from across the border and were to be brought to Punjab, said the SSP. PTI COR CHS ANB ANB

