Left Menu

Man detained for posing as major, entering military camp in Nashik

A 26-year-old man who entered the Deolali Camp military station area here posing as a Major was detained on Tuesday.An official said the man, after being intercepted at the gate following a tip off by the Army Intelligence, identified himself as Ganesh Valu Pawar and had claimed he was a major in the 115 Field Regiment in Hisar in Haryana.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 29-12-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 00:04 IST
Man detained for posing as major, entering military camp in Nashik
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man who entered the Deolali Camp military station area here posing as a Major was detained on Tuesday.

An official said the man, after being intercepted at the gate following a tip off by the Army Intelligence, identified himself as Ganesh Valu Pawar and had claimed he was a major in the 115 Field Regiment in Hisar in Haryana. ''He could not produce any document or officials IDs, and a check with the unit in Hisar also confirmed he was an imposter. His car driver has said Pawar promised to land him a job as a driver in the Army,'' he said.

A case under IPC and Official Secrets Act is being lodged against him, the Deolali police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021