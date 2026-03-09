Haryana's Rajya Sabha Duel: Political Drama Unfolds as Polls Near
As the Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana approach, the political landscape is heating up with the BJP, Congress, and an Independent candidate in the fray. With talks of support, cross-voting, and strategic alliances, the stage is set for an intense electoral battle scheduled for May 16.
With the nomination withdrawal deadline passed, Haryana is bracing for a gripping Rajya Sabha election as the BJP, Congress, and an Independent candidate gear up for the May 16 polls. Sanjay Bhatia, Karamvir Singh Boudh, and Satish Nandal now remain in the electoral arena.
Seats held by BJP's Kiran Choudhry and Ram Chander Jangra are due to fall vacant, as both parties conducted late-night strategy sessions. BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli confirmed spare votes would support the Independent candidate, amid a tight 90-member assembly vote count.
Congress voices confidence, led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, while probes into INLD's stance continue. As ballots cast on March 16 could see cross-voting drama, both principal parties and an ambitious Independent make this contest one to watch.
