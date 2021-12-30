U.S. calls on China and Hong Kong to release Stand News employees
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday called on Chinese and Hong Kong authorities to immediately release staff members of the pro-democracy media outlet Stand News who were arrested after a police raid.
