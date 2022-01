Uttarakhand CM to distribute free mobiles, tablets to students on New Year

On the occasion of New Year, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will distribute free mobile phones and tablets to 2.75 lakh students of the state, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed on Saturday.

The chief minister participated in the 'Jan Samvad' program organized by the education department in Dehradun.

As per the CMO release, Dhami directed magistrates of all the districts of the state to invite the MLAs of the area for the program. (ANI)

