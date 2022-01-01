Left Menu

Over 19.52 cr balance, unutilized COVID vaccine doses available with States, UTs: Health Ministry

The Union Government on Saturday said that over 19.52 crore balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories (UTs).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2022 11:26 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 11:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Union Government on Saturday said that over 19.52 crore balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories (UTs). According to a press release by the Union Health Ministry, "More than 19.52 crore (19,52,96,356) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered."

The ministry further informed that more than 151.70 crore (1,51,70,64,205) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 145.16 crore (1,45,16,24,150) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Saturday, according to the health ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

