Delhi: 4 held for stealing over Rs 1 lakh from money transfer company's office

Four people were arrested for allegedly stealing over Rs 1 lakh from an office of a money transfer company in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area, police said on Saturday.

The complaint in the case was lodged by a customer relations officer of the company on Thursday, they said.

The officer was confined by three men, who were wearing helmets, and they stole Rs 1,15,000, police said.

CCTV camera footage was examined and it was found that the three men were on a motorcycle, and while the rear number plate was tampered with, a tape was pasted on the number on the front plate, a senior police officer said.

During the course of the investigation, a raid was conducted at the Bharat Vihar JJ Colony and three persons were arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said, adding that on their instance, Rs 1,03,300 of the stolen cash was recovered.

Deepak (28), Arun (22), Rahul (24), and Nitin (23), all residents of the JJ Colony in Dwarka Sector-15, were arrested in the case, police said.

It was connivance with Nitin, who was a multi-tasking staff at the company, that the others committed the crime, Jaikar said.

Deepak was released from jail on parole in August due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He was previously found to be involved in eight criminal cases, police said.

