Tunisia's tourism revenues rise 7.7% in 2021 to Dec. 20
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 01-01-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 21:37 IST
Tunisia's tourism revenues increased 7.7% to 2.1 bln dinars ($731.68 million) during 2021 up to Dec. 20, compared to the same period the previous year, the state news agency said on Saturday.
($1 = 2.8701 Tunisian dinars)
