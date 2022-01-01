Tunisia's tourism revenues rise 7.7% in 2021 to Dec. 20

Tunisia's tourism revenues increased 7.7% to 2.1 bln dinars ($731.68 million) during 2021 up to Dec. 20, compared to the same period the previous year, the state news agency said on Saturday.

($1 = 2.8701 Tunisian dinars)

