Woman, among 6, held for possessing drugs

Kochi, Jan 1 (PTI): Kerala police on Saturday said they have arrested six people, including a woman, for allegedly possessing drugs like MDMA and hashish. Acting on tip-off, police said they raided a flat near here, seized the drugs and arrested the six.

Police said the six had brought the drugs for the new year parties.

The accused were produced before a local court which remanded them, they said.

