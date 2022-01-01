Left Menu

Woman, among 6, held for possessing drugs

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-01-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 22:06 IST
Kochi, Jan 1 (PTI): Kerala police on Saturday said they have arrested six people, including a woman, for allegedly possessing drugs like MDMA and hashish. Acting on tip-off, police said they raided a flat near here, seized the drugs and arrested the six.

Police said the six had brought the drugs for the new year parties.

The accused were produced before a local court which remanded them, they said.

