Woman, among 6, held for possessing drugs
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-01-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 22:06 IST
Kochi, Jan 1 (PTI): Kerala police on Saturday said they have arrested six people, including a woman, for allegedly possessing drugs like MDMA and hashish. Acting on tip-off, police said they raided a flat near here, seized the drugs and arrested the six.
Police said the six had brought the drugs for the new year parties.
The accused were produced before a local court which remanded them, they said.
