Maha: Over four lakh visit 'Jaystambh' monument to mark 204th anniversary of Koregaon Bhima battle

Notwithstanding a surge in coronavirus infections and fresh restrictions, more than four lakh people visited the `Jaystambh' military monument in Pune district on Saturday to mark the 204th anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle.

In contrast to the 203rd anniversary which was a low-key affair due to the pandemic curbs, huge crowds poured in at Perne village to visit the Jaystambh pillar, which was decorated with the insignia of the Mahar Regiment of the Indian Army.

People were screened for coronavirus symptoms, and over 5,000 were subjected to rapid antigen testing. Five people tested positive for the viral infection but they were almost asymptomatic, officials said.

Members of Dalit communities look upon the Jaystambh as a symbol of victory over casteism as the British forces that defeated the Brahmin Peshwa's army at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818, comprised largely of soldiers from the Dalit Mahar community.

''The number of people visiting the Jaystambh increased in the afternoon and the flow continued till evening. More than four lakh people visited the area. The gathering was peaceful and the atmosphere was festive,'' said Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural.

The Pune district administration had appealed to people above 60 and children below 10 years to avoid coming to Jaystambh in view of the coronavirus pandemic. But according to officials, many people turned up with families and brought along senior citizens as well as children.

In normal times, lakhs of people visit the Jaystambh every year on January 1. The pillar was erected by the British in the memory of the 1818 battle.

Various political leaders also paid tribute at the memorial during the day. Among them were Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, state social welfare minister Dhananjay Munde, Union minister Ramdas Athawale, VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar, state energy minister Nitin Raut and MP Amol Kolhe.

Ajit Pawar said on this occasion that a committee has been formed for the redevelopment of the area near the memorial. The priority will be to developing good infrastructure and parking facilities.

Nitin Raut said the state government has provided Rs 100 crore for the development of the memorial and surrounding area.

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh, Joint Commissioner of Police, Pune, Ravindra Shisve, Abhinav Deshmukh and ZP CEO Ayush Prasad traveled to the spot by a civic-run PMPML (Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal) bus. They interacted with fellow passengers and took stock of the bus service and other facilities being provided by the administration.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers near the war memorial. Various facilities were also provided keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic, another officer said.

Ahead of the 204th anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle, the Pune district administration had issued orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) that prohibited putting up hoardings or banners in the villages around the memorial, posting content that can spread rumours or create hatred between communities, posting misleading information on social media platforms.

Violence had broken out near Koregaon Bhima village during the 200th commemoration of the historical battle on January 1, 2018. According to police, ''provocative'' speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune city a day before had triggered the clashes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)