Left Menu

Delhi: Man arrested for posting pictures of woman on social media

A man was arrested for allegedly posting a woman's private pictures on social media, said Delhi police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 23:09 IST
Delhi: Man arrested for posting pictures of woman on social media
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly posting a woman's private pictures on social media, said Delhi police. The accused had been identified as Rajesh Singh Suman (33), a resident of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, added the police.

The complainant approached the Dwarka police station and filed a complaint alleging that she came in contact with the accused through a matrimonial website, stated the police. She further alleged that she met him a couple of times. After which she shared her personal photographs with him. But after knowing certain facts about the accused, the marriage proposal was cancelled, as per the police.

The accused then started blackmailing and threatening the complainant to post her private photos on social platforms and share her photographs with multiple acquaintances, according to the police. She further alleged that he made her fake accounts on social media platforms in which he was posting her pictures.

A case had been registered at Dwarka(S) police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Accused was disclosed to have committed a number of such offences with various victims and the same were being analyzed from his mobile phone data. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

 India
2
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
3
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global
4
Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022